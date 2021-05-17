Cyclone Tauktae Ferocious Storm, Says Skymet President As It Makes Landfall In Diu

After crossing Mumbai on Monday, Cyclone Tauktae is steadily heading north, towards the Gujarat coast, less than 100 km distance from its target – between Diu and Mahua, said Skymet President GP Sharma. It is pertinent to note that Cyclone Tauktae has begun its landfall in Diu and the process will culminate by 11 pm.

“The spirals are already reaching the coastline and the winds are picking up there at 70 to 80 kmph. The winds speed will gradually increase to 160-170 kmph and cause a landfall after 8 pm near the Gujarat coast. The process should take about 3 hours till 11 pm,” Sharma told Republic TV.

According to the weather forecast, the inner ring of the storm is having winds in excess of 200 kmph. “Any wind speed above 220 is called a super-cyclone. It is a ferocious storm and we hope that it causes minimal damage,” the official added.

Speaking of the impact on the coastal regions and the low-lying areas, GP Sharma said the region will experience mass destruction due to torrential rains and high-velocity winds, coupled with storm waves and the astronomical tide.

“The coastal and low-lying areas are always at risk. There is astronomical tide along with storm waves up to four-five metres high. This, accompanied by torrential rains and high-velocity winds in excess of 150-200 kmph leads to a trail of destruction like the felling of trees, electric poles, snapping of power lines and flooding,” he said.

In the case of Cyclone Tauktae, the areas of vulnerability include Diu, Mahua Bhavnagar and Porbandar, he said. The moment the storm heads inside Gujarat, it can wreak havoc in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad too. “The cyclone should be holding on to its storm status at least for 12 hours, on a weakening note but will dump heavy rains in the area. We should then watch out for the northern parts of Gujarat,” Sharma said.

Landfall will occur in Diu past 8 pm

Speaking on the landfall, the Skymet President said, it will occur in Diu, towards its right, with wind speed to the tune of 180 km along with intense rains carrying a lot of damaging potential. “While the region has been evacuated and lives have been secured, the assets would be severely damaged in the storm,” he said.

Cyclone Tauktae crossed Mumbai on Monday causing extremely heavy rainfall in the metropolitan city, accompanied by very strong winds. It was equally damaging in Mumbai as it happened in Goa and Ratnagiri earlier.