Cyclone Tauktae: Goa CM Assures Compensation For Damages, Says 'cyclone Was Very Severe'

As Cyclone Tauktae passed through Goa on Sunday before moving ahead towards Maharashtra, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the cyclone has just touched Goa and passed away. While addressing a virtual press conference, the Goa CM said Cyclone Tauktae has inflicted heavy damage to the state while adding that the damages will be compensated by the state government. The Chief Minister said two deaths have been reported in Goa while adding that the Cyclone was very severe. So far Cyclone Tauktae has claimed eight lives - four from Karnataka, two each from Kerala and Goa.

"More than 500 trees have fallen. Around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses were damaged. Roads are blocked. The power supply is disrupted," CM Pramod Sawant said.

Flights suspended in Goa

The Goa government on Sunday cancelled all flights to and from the state in wake of the prevailing weather conditions due to Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone which was said to hit the Western coast of the country has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted. The IMD has further warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have sent five teams that have been airlifted from Pune International Airport to Ahmedabad to be on standby as the Cyclonic storm hits the state.

Mumbai alert

The IMD has also alerted that the Cyclone can cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17. The MET department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds. Meanwhile, Mumbai had received light rain on Saturday night and the weather in the financial capital remained cloudy and windy with no sign of rains.

The IMD has also cautioned the fishermen against venturing into the seas close to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala which form the western coast of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra whereas PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness against cyclone Tauktae and directed senior officials to ensure all possible measures were taken to safely evacuate people.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 & May 18 whereas extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at some places. At the time of landfall, winds speed is expected to be 155-165 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, added Mohapatra while speaking with ANI.

(With agency inputs)