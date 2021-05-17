Cyclone Tauktae: Goa CM Says 'state Suffered Losses Worth Rs 100 Crore'; 3 Deaths Reported

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday said Cyclone Tauktae has caused damages in the state to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Speaking with Republic TV, the CM said that the states preparedness ahead of the cyclonic storm has averted major casualties. However, while apprising about the casualties inflicted, the CM said 3 people were killed in Goa due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae. Cyclone Tauktae had made landfall in Goa on May 17 around 10 AM to 3 PM.

"3 people have died due to the Cyclone. One died due to a tree fall. Two others died due to the uprooting of electric poles which fell on them. Damage to homes caused casualty of seven people who are admitted to hospital," he said while adding that 500+ trees, 700+ poles have fallen leading to roadblocks and blackout in many parts of the state.

Speaking of the state's preparedness ahead of Cyclone Tauktae, "we were prepared ahead of its landfall, we alerted those living at the coast, we alerted fishermen not to go in the water, alerted civilians also to not leave homes, hence there were no major casualties because of the states preparedness."

"We are gathering estimates from all the departments for the losses incurred in the state. The state has suffered a loss of approximately Rs 100 crores including the damages to properties of individuals as well as government," the Goa CM said while also informing that the power has been restored in major cities while villages and interior parts of the state will take another day for power to be back.

He also mentioned that PM Narendra Modi personally called to assess the impact of the Cyclonic storm, while adding that Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

The Cyclonic storm Tauktae left behind a trail of devastation in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra before heading to Gujarat where it is expected to make landfall on Monday night. The Cyclone wreaked havoc in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra throughout the day with incidents of waterlogging and disruption of Mumbai airport operation. The Cyclone is expected to make landfall in Gujarat before 11 PM today with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

While speaking with Republic TV earlier in the day, Skymet President GP Sharma said Porbandar, Rajkot are at high risk due to Tauktae while the Cyclone will make landfall close to Diu.