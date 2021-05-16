Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM Instructs Ministers To Reach Bharuch & Review Preparedness

Gujarat is bracing itself ahead of the predicted arrival of cyclone Tauktae with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's orders to deploy ministers in Bharuch to review the groundwork. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that the cyclone could take a severe form of rainfall. Kerala is already witnessing heavy showers in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Officials who will reach Bharuch to analyse the situation include Minister of Disaster Management Dilipkumar Thakor, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Tourism and Fisheries Minister Jawaharbhai Chavda, Vasanbhai Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kunwarjibhai Bavlia, Ganpatbhai Vasava, and Vibhavari Devi, R. C. Faldu, Kishor Kanani, Ramanbhai Patkar, Ishwarbhai Parmar, and Ishwarsinh Patel.

Moreover, the Department of Roads and Buildings, Forest Department have also been directed to make sure that communication of network, roads, and power supply is maintained and if any issue arises then it should be quickly restored. In the backdrop of COVID-19, state officials have also formed other essential supplies including oxygen and an Urgent Rapid Response Team for each district of the state.

Cyclone Tauktae

The first cyclone of 2021, Tauktae is expected to reach the coast of Gujarat on the morning of May 17. Severe rainfall has been predicted by the IMD. The fishing activities have been suspended amid fear of a rough situation. Currently, the cyclone has already taken a dangerous form in Karnataka with where it has claimed 4 lives and Kerala where 2 casualties have been reported till now. Maharashtra is also bracing itself for serious effect.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with officials to review preparedness ahead of the cyclone. Parts of Gujarat including Porbandar and Naliya are expected to receive heavy rainfall with the wind speed ranging upto 175 kmph. According to the IMD, the cyclone is predicted to intensify as deep depression has formed over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east-central the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, certain train services have also been canceled in Gujarat. The NDRF team has also earmarked in locations that might get severely effected due to the cyclone.

