Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat Gears For 'very Severe Storms'; CM Rupani Shares Do's & Don'ts

In the recent development, Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced Tau'te) has now intensified from very severe to an extremely severe cyclonic storm. It is now heading towards Gujarat uprooting trees & disrupting lives and will hit the state by evening. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, Tauktae is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between 8 pm to 11.30 pm. The cyclone will reach the state at a speed of 185 kilometres per hour.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and discussed the preparations of the state to face the Tauktae Cyclone. PM also assured his readiness for all possible help and assistance from the Central Government.

PM Modi in a telephonic conversation with CM Vijay Rupani discussed the preparations of the state to face #TauktaeCyclone. PM also expressed his readiness for all help from the Central Govt to the state: Gujarat CMO



Gujarat government's preparedness

Taking to Twitter, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office shared Do's and Dont's ahead of the impact of Cyclone Tauktae

CM Rupani held an emergency review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar with senior officials and instructed all the district collectors via video conferencing to remain vigilant to ensure ‘zero casualty' following the danger.

44 NDRF teams & 10 SDRF teams

A total of 44 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 85 ICU-on-wheel ambulances have also been put on stand-by. Ten SDRF teams have already been deployed with Army, Air-Force and Navy on stand-by in the areas likely to be impacted by Cyclone Tauktae.

Measures will be taken to ensure that 1,300 COVID-19 hospitals will have power backup as the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rains and squally winds.

Cyclone to hit locations

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified and is moving north-westwards. It will reach the Gujarat coast on May 17 evening and cross Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district early morning on May 18. Porbandar, Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Botad and Bhavnagar are likely to suffer due to the storm with the weather department predicting total destruction of thatched houses, extensive damage to kutcha houses, pucca houses and roads

Citing IMD predictions, CM Rupani has said there is a possibility of heavy rains along with hurricanes in the entire state of Gujarat and requested the citizens not to leave their homes on May 17 and May 18.

