Cyclone Tauktae Has Intensified Into 'extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm': IMD DG Mohapatra

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra explained that Cyclone Tauktae has "intensified further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm". It is expected that the cyclone will cross the Gujarat borders tonight. It will next affect Rajasthan, but the intensity will be gradually decreased. Mohapatra requested the low-lying area residents to stay inside until the situation gets normal.

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, while speaking to Republic, informed, "Cyclone Tauktae has intensified further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. It less entres about 220 km South, Southeast of Diu and about 150 to 170 km West of Mumbai. It is moving north, north-west towards. We are expecting that tonight between 8 and 11 pm, it will cross the Gujarat coast. Between Porbandar and Mahuva is a very severe cyclonic storm with a speed of 155 to 165 and expected to be 185 km per hour. These wind speed will be around a point of landfall so especially, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Diu and Junagadh districts and adjoining areas which have these types of winds."

Informing about the intensified winds, he said, "apart from winds, the landfall will commence and already occurring in southernmost districts of Gujarat. There will be heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity over Saurashtra and south coastal Gujarat districts today. Tomorrow, heavy and extremely heavy rainfall will occur again over Saurashtra and the entire Gujarat region. The storm surge, that is the title wave, of about 3 m height above the astronomical tide will end at low line areas of the Saurashtra and south coastal Gujarat districts at the time of landfall. So, all three will occur simultaneously, creating a multi-hazard scenario. Therefore, we can expect large scale damage to the structures like bushy trees, bending of electric and telephone polls, complete destruction of railway traffic and road transport. There will be large scale damage to the standing crops. There are many industries along the coast of Gujarat. Complete suspension of shipping and fishing activities because sea condition is phenomenal, very disturbed."

Cyclone Tauktae to move towards Rajasthan

Mohapatra noted, "advised to evacuate people from the low-lying areas of Swarastra and south Gujarat coast. People should remain indoors, they should co-operate with the government authorities. As the landfall is occurring n the night, 8 to 11 pm, this impact will start from afternoon and evening and will continue for the next 6 hours after the landfall. Therefore, till the early morning of tomorrow, there will be a maximum impact over the coastal districts of Gujarat and Saurashtra. Thereafter, gradually the system will move inwards over the land, the intensity will decrease gradually."

Mohapatra explained, "It has affected the Lakshwadeep, then Kerala, then Karnataka coast, then Goa and now it is affecting Maharashtra. There is extremely heavy rainfall activity going on over the Konkan area, an adjoining area of Madhya Maharashtra. This will continue there today. Maharashtra rainfall activity will decrease from tomorrow, but there will continue heavy rainfall activity tomorrow in Gujarat. Winds with a speed of 100 km/hr will be at the Konkan coast. Therefore, Mumbai and the entire Konkan will have an adverse impact today and from tomorrow it will improve."

He added, "After moving Gujarat, it will move to Rajasthan. But, their winds will be completely reduced. It will be only 40-50 km/hr. Hence, the impact will be simply a rainfall activity. We are also expecting heavy rainfall activity in Rajasthan tomorrow. After landfall, the intensity can be reduced."

In Gujarat, an estimated 1.5 lakh people are being relocated from low-lying coastal areas, and 54 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed.

Earlier, Mohapatra stated that on the 17th and 18th of May, moderate to very heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Gujarat, with extremely heavy rainfall also expected in some areas. Winds of 155-165 km/h with gusts to 145 km/h are forecast at the time of landfall.

Picture Credit: ANI