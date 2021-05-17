Cyclone Tauktae: IMD Issues 'Signal 10' Danger Warning For All Gujarat Ports

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'Signal 10' danger warning for all Gujarat ports with Cyclone Tauktae approaching the western coast of the state. The warning comes after the IMD revealed that the 'very severe' cyclonic storm had intensified into an 'extremely severe' storm and was expected to cross the western coast of Gujarat by the morning of May 18.

As per the IMD, Signal 10 refers to a 'very danger' warning, which means that a very severe cyclone is expected to cross over or cross near the port. The wind speed is expected to be between 64-119 knots (120-220 km/h) or above 120 knots (over 220 kmph and more) for a super cyclone. The Signal 10 warning is one level less than the highest Signal 11 warning which states that all communications have failed with the cyclone warning office.

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Tauktae

Ploughing through the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, Cyclone Tauktae hurtled towards Gujarat on Sunday leaving 6 dead, and several houses damaged. Over 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from the state's coastal and low-lying areas by more than 50 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) which have been deployed in the state to handle the emergency and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also issued a warning ahead of the cyclonic storm requesting citizens to not leave their homes between May 17-18. The state which is battling COVID-19 has also ensured that 1,300 COVID Hospitals have a backup power supply to continue treatment of patients in case the cyclone leaves the power stations affected.

Briefing the media in Bhavnagar on the state’s preparedness on Sunday, CM Vijay Rupani said, “Through a video conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given guidance to the state government about the likely scenario and accordingly, Gujarat has prepared an action plan. Our target is to ensure zero casualties.”