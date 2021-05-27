Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 10 Stranded Fishermen In The Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday, May 27, rescued 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen from the Indian Fine Blanks (IFB) boat named 'Lord of The Ocean', which was stranded 20 nautical miles off the coast of New Mangalore in the Dakshina Kannada District in the Arabian Sea. The boat's distress signal was sent via VHF (very high frequency) to the ICG's Maritime Rescue Sub Coordination Centre in New Mangalore (MRSC). Following the reception of the information, Coast Guard Karnataka diverted C 448 on patrol for immediate technical assistance and sailed the ICGS Rajdoot from Mangalore Port for rescue operations.

Coast Guard rescues fishermen in TN

Amid Cyclonic Strom 'Tauktae,' the mechanized fishing boat was fortunate enough to find shelter at Porbandar in Gujarat on May 14, 2021. The IFB had set sail from Porbandar on May 19, 2021, and had encountered Engine Failure off the coast of the New Mangalore route, resulting in its loss of propulsion. The engines were unable to start and required immediate repair in New Mangalore. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has asked MSV AL- BADRIYA MNG - 471 to provide towing assistance until the ICGS Rajdoot arrives. When the ICGS Rajdoot arrived at the datum, it towed the boat to safety up to Old Port Harbour, where it was handed over to AD Fisheries. Through the Coastal Security Network (CSN) system, the Coast Guard maintains extensive electronic surveillance of the Karnataka coast.

Financial aid to fishermen

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated on Saturday that the recent storm Tauktae made a huge impact on Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial assistance to all cyclone-affected states. Athawale took to his official Twitter handle to request that the central government give the affected farmers Rs 50,000 per hectare, claiming that the storm has caused a huge loss to the farmers in Goa and Maharashtra. The Union Minister further stated that the storm has caused chaos in the fishing industry. He suggested that these fishermen be given a special package.

Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, West Bengal

Although the storm showed signs of diminishing, it did so after wreaking havoc on Maharashtra and Gujarat. Now, Cyclone Yaas is at its peak. West Bengal and Odisha officials were constantly watching Cyclone Yaas ahead of its landfall after receiving warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to PK Jena, the Special Relief Commissioner, Yaas made landfall between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha at 9 am with a speed of 120-140 km/h. The IMD has warned that heavy rain would fall for 24 hours in the northern and coastal parts of Odisha. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) facilitated the safe return of 265 out-at-sea fishing boats. Currently, all onshore, afloat, and aviation units on the eastern seaboard are on high alert for any response measures that may arise as a result of the cyclone.

Cyclone Yaas has weakened into a deep depression, according to the latest forecast from IMD, and is now centered near South Jharkhand and neighbouring North Odisha. Within the following 12 hours, the Cyclone is predicted to weaken into depression. In addition, Kolkata airport, which had suspended operations to avert an adverse situation, reopened on Wednesday evening. Until now, no commerce ship has caused any damage or loss.

Picture Credit: RepublicTV