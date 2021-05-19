Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Navy Rescues 125 People Off Mumbai Coast; 61 Still Missing

At the outset of Cyclone Tauktae, the trail of destruction is being assessed while rescue operations have been executed by the Indian Navy. INS Kochi, a naval warship, headed to Mumbai with survivors of P305 is said to be on the lookout for personnel who have gone missing owing to a sunk barge P305. Search and rescue operations would continue for the next three days. In an off-shore search and rescue operations mounted by the Coast Guard and Navy, hundreds have been rescued from their vessels that went adrift in squalling winds and undulating waves in the Arabian Sea.

Crew from Barge P305 rescued

The barge P305 sank near the oil rigs, some 70 km west of Mumbai. Indian naval ships, namely, Beas, Betwa and Teg joined INS Kochi and INS Kolkata have been assigned for the massive search and rescue operations in extreme weather conditions and rough waters.

While tracking Cyclone Tauktae Coast Guard officials said P305 dashed against an unmanned rig of ONGC and water started entering the barge. It served as living quarters for the men working on the rig. Many of them are said to have jumped into the sea with life jackets on. Some of the survivors were winched up by naval helicopters

One oil rig and four vessels servicing ONGC's offshore operations, and an unrelated freight ship, were caught in the cyclone as it spurted its way past Mumbai. Ships or barges of this size, when adrift at sea, pose a threat to other ships, shore-based installations and oil rigs, said sources. All were connected with oil drilling or new projects at Bombay High.

Notably, on a day of crests and troughs, INS Kochi CEO Captain Sachin Sequeira informed that rescue and relief operations are underway. The Navy shared a bit of good news that 84 individuals have been rescued while 61 remain missing and125 have been brought back to Mumbai INS Kochi.

Captain Sequeira while briefing the media ascertained that the search for missing persons is on "to the best of our abilities". He informed that rescue operation would be few degrees easier as the weather has improved, thus, the affected area is now bigger and notable.

Applied Indian Resources for rescue operation

While evaluating Cyclone Tauktae, Captain Sequeira informed the aforesaid mishap occurred post heavy rainfall during the early hours of May 17. He elaborated that about 6 ships are out in the Arabian Sea along with a couple of maritime helicopters and reconnaissance plane P8I are also pressed into service to assess the area deploying sensors. He further added that the Indian Navy had to dispatch warships and execute rescue operation within an hour after receiving the orders.

While speaking to the media, Captain Sequeira assured that the Indian Navy is well trained for such times of natural disasters and search or rescue or relief operations is a natural corollary. He informed that no one was gravely injured out of the 125 personnel brought back to Mumbai INS Kochi. Thankfully there have been no reports of serious casualties and medical staff on board could suffice to medical requirements of the rescued lot.

When asked why the vessels were not moved or evacuated earlier, officials said initial reports said the cyclone was not expected to hit the Mumbai High region and that its intensity was higher than expected.