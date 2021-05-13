Cyclone Tauktae: Kerala Bans Fishing On State's Coastal Regions Till Further Notice

In the wake of the impending cyclone Tauktae, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday banned fishing on the state's coast till further notice. Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for fishermen for Kerala coasts till May 17 in wake of low-pressure area over South-East Arabian Sea, adjoining Lakshadweep area & likely intensification into Cyclonic storm by May 16.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued day-wise elaborate details of the condition of the seas from May 13 to May 17 while asserting that the "condition will be rough to very rough" on May 13 and 14. Adding further, the KSDMA said wind speed will increase from May 15 to 16.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea on above mentioned period," a statement from KSDMA read.

IMD issues warning for fishermen for Kerala coasts till May 17 in wake of low-pressure area over SE Arabian Sea&adjoining Lakshadweep area& likely intensification into cyclonic storm by May 16

About Cyclone Tauktae

The Arabian Sea is likely to see the formation of a cyclonic storm, if such a formation indeed takes shape, then it would be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 and would be named ‘Tauktae’. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) warned that as part of the cyclonic storm, southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as well as the island of Lakshadweep could receive light to moderate rainfall starting May 13.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea around May 14 and is likely to move north and northwestward across the Southeast Arabian sea adjoining the Lakshadweep area by May 15, thereafter it is to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16. It is expected to continue to move north-north westwards for some more time with further intensification, and in the course, areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted. If it changes its course towards Kutch and South Pakistan, which is also a possibility, then coastal Gujarat will be hit by the cyclone on May 17 or 18.

Why the name ‘Tauktae’?

Across the world, cyclones are named by regional specialized meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) in the regions of their formation. There are six RSMCs in the world, including the IMD, which chose the Burmese word ‘Tauktae’ suggested by Myanmar, which means gecko, a lizard known for its distinctive vocalizations, from a new list of 169 names released by the agency last year.