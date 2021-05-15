Cyclone Tauktae Likely To Intensify Into ‘severe Cyclonic Storm’ In Next 12 Hours: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that the cyclonic storm of "Tauktae" will make landfall in 12 hours as the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression. Meanwhile, Kerala has started witnessing heavy lashes ahead of severe storm predictions. Vice president Meteorology And climate Change, Mahesh Palawat informed that moderate or heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala for the next 24 hours. The IMD has directed a watch for South Gujarat and Diu coasts.

Mahesh Palawat further informed that till last evening there was deep depression however now the cyclone has emerged in Kerala.

"Till last evening it was deep depression, now it has become cyclone and by today afternoon it may intensify into severe cyclone, and by tomorrow very severe cyclone. For next 24 hours we expect moderate or heavy rainfall to continue over Kerala but now the impact will be seen in coastal district of Karnataka, Goa, between Durg Ratnagiri and nearby areas with Mangalore, Karwar, all these areas will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," informed Mahesh Palawat.

He further highlighted that since this storm is moving towards the west coast near Gujarat so a direct impact will not be seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and it is heading towards Porbandar, Dwarka, Junagadh, and downfall is expected on the morning of May 18. According to the weather expert, the intensity of the rain will be heavy to very heavy over the west coast of the country.

IMD tweeted an alert message on the same.

Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts. https://t.co/KLRdEFp9rJ pic.twitter.com/ed435mJ9x9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2021

On Friday, IMD had informed that deep depression over the Lakshadweep area and the adjoining Arabian Sea to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours.

Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini https://t.co/LspHbP5HLs intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hrs. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning. pic.twitter.com/fZBB7WGBlx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2021

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in an official statement, informed that preparations have been made ahead of the cyclone Tauktae. A team has been deployed for coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, said NDRF officials on Friday. As per Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan, a total of 24 teams have been pre-deployment, and 29 teams are at standby-ready.

Maharashtra CM orders preparations

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray also ordered state officials to remain cautious about the cyclone.

In a prep meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray instructed the District Administration, Divisional Commissioners & District Collectors to be vigilant & well equipped in coastal areas, especially of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 14, 2021

The Indian navy officials alerted that the cyclone likely to intensify into a storm by Saturday morning.

Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby... (1/2)@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mJRLb9fgyk — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 14, 2021

The Navy further assured full support to states under alert amid Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches the Western Coast of India.

Alert in Kerala

Acting on the directions of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD), the fishermen in Kerala have been warned of the cyclonic storm. State's Disaster Management Authority quickly acted on the prediction and banned fishing on the coast till further notice on Thursday. IMD has restricted fishermen not to operate any movement near the sea till May 17. The IMD also mentioned that the cyclone storm will approach with a severe wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph by Sunday morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked that the state has made complete preparations ahead of the cyclone. According to the CM, the storm is moving and developing at a faster pace than expected. The disaster management has also evacuated coastal areas and people have been moved to safe locations.