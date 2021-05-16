Cyclone Tauktae: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, HM Amit Shah Hold Preparedness Review Meet

As Cyclone Tauktae approaches Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review preparations. Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Shah will conduct the meeting via video conference at 11.30 am on Sunday. Preparations have been made keeping in mind IMD's prediction about Cyclone Tauktae impacting Maharashtra's Konkan division.

Maharashtra gears up for Cyclone Tauktae

Preparations have been made against Cyclone Tauktae, considering that it will impact Maharashtra's Konkan division. Places like Sindudurg and Raigad will likely be hit. Additionally, it is also believed that the cyclone will also hit Mumbai's coast. Therefore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also stepped up and made preparations ahead of the cyclone's Mumbai approach.

In Mumbai's Juhu Beach, preparations have been made and lifeguard officials and crews are currently present on the spot. Moreover, no one is allowed to venture near the beach, as per reports. In order to keep people away, lifeguards have also placed red flags on the beach, to indicate the threat posed by the imminent cyclone. Apart from the lifeguard crews, NDRF volunteers and fire brigade crews have also been deployed.

Moreover, reports further stated that after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will chair another round of meeting. In the second round of meeting Thackeray is set to meet officials from his administration. The second meeting will be conducted on a district-administration level.

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar also informed that the state government has warned districts near Konkan about Cyclone Tauktae. Wadettiwar further informed that officials have been directed to make large shelters in the areas that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Districts near the Konkan coast have been warned for cyclone. The CM has taken stock of the matter. I've informed him about the rehabilitation work. We have given instructions to prepare large shelters in these areas: Maharashtra Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar pic.twitter.com/ja9FWGY5xr — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

The cyclone has currently hit the coastal areas of Goa:

Cyclone Tauktae hit coastal parts of Goa. Visuals from Panaji pic.twitter.com/qPGI0CnUjS — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021