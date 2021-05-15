Cyclone Tauktae Makes Landfall In Karnataka, Building Collapses In Ullal Due To Heavy Rain

After Cyclone Tauktae made landfall at the Karnataka coast on Friday night, the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds which have continued for the most part of Saturday.

While the cyclone has not inflicted any major damages, areas such as Someshwara and Uchchila in Dakshina Kannada, Hejmady, Padubidri, Gangolli, Maravanthe, Koderi and Dombe in Udupi district along the Karnataka coast have witnessed erosion. Here the Arabian Sea is reported to have become very rough with waves reaching up to 4.2mt height.

Owing to the cyclonic storm, a building located near the Coast in Ullal crumbled and collapsed on Saturday morning. No loss of life was reported from the incident.

(Images- republicworld.com)

PM to review preparations for Cyclone Tauktae

Earlier today, sources reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting to review preparations for Cyclone Tauktae on Saturday. Top officers across the Government along with the officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) are expected to participate in the meeting headed by PM Modi.

According to the IMD, the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm on May 17 and is likely to make landfall in the next 12 hours. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-deployed 24 teams on the ground in the states of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and 29 teams are on standby in these states in anticipation of the storm. Teams have also reached Odisha in preparation for emergency relief work.