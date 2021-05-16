Cyclone Tauktae: More Than 25 Smooth-coated Otters Spotted At Dakshina Kannada | Watch

Amid cyclone Tauktae, a raft of smooth-coated otters was spotted at a stream in Belthangady Dakshina Kannada or South Canara. Locals had spotted them back in October 2020 at night. However, for the first time, more than 25 otters were spotted during the day in the region during cyclone rains.

It is possible that the cyclone could have facilitated the otters travel from Cauvery. These semi-aquatic mammals are declared threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They are mostly found in South East Asia and they face a combination of pressures, including landscape changes, habitat loss and destruction, overfishing by trawlers, conflict with local fishermen to some extent as well as poaching.

Cyclone Tauktae

Meanwhile, cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted. It has also said that Tauktae is “very likely to intensify further” during the next 12 hours. Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority announced on Sunday morning that due to the cyclone, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts, and 3 Malnad districts of the state in the past 24 hours, leaving four people dead 73 villages affected.

While the cyclone has not inflicted any major damages, areas such as Someshwara and Uchchila in Dakshina Kannada, Hejmady, Padubidri, Gangolli, Maravanthe, Koderi, and Dombe in Udupi district along the Karnataka coast witnessed erosion. The Arabian Sea is reported to have become very rough with waves reaching up to 4.2mt height. Owing to the cyclonic storm, a building located near the Coast in Ullal crumbled and collapsed on Saturday morning.

The cyclone hit the Karnataka coast on Saturday, the state's home minister Basavaraj Bommai had informed. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast. Two NDRF teams are there. We are also deploying three SDRF teams. 1,000 people will be working round the clock in three coastal districts of Karnataka”.