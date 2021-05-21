Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Captain Of Sinking Barge P-305

The Yellow Gate Police station in Mumbai has registered an FIR against Rakesh Ballav, the captain of Barge P305 and others. This comes in the aftermath of the Cyclone Tauktae that had gripped the coast leading to the sinking of Barge P305. The Indian Navy is still carrying out the search and rescue operations to locate the missing crew of the vessel. So far, there have been 188 survivors and 49 crewmen have been killed in the incident.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against captain of Barge P305

The FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police against the Captain and others under section 304 (2) and 388, 34 of IPC. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Barge Engineer Rehman Shaikh. According to reports, Ballav was repeatedly warned by the Coast Guard about the Cyclone Taultae. However, Shaikh has alleged that the captain of Barge P305 ignored the warnings thereby risking others' life.

Maharashtra | An FIR registered against Barge P305 Captain Rakesh Ballav & others for putting lives of workers in danger during the cyclone. Offense is registered under 304(2), 338, 34 IPC at Yellowgate Police Station on the complaint of barge engineer of P305: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

Rescue operations continue

Meanwhile, rescue operations are still on to locate the missing crew members of Barge P305. The vessel sank on May 17, 35 miles away from Mumbai due to Cyclone Tauktae. The Indian Navy has therefore deployed five warships to to execute the rescue mission. As per the latest update by the Indian Navy, 188 survivors and 49 victims have been recovered.