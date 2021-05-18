Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF Carries Out Rescue Op To Bring Back 8 Fishermen Stranded At Sea

Cyclone Taukta, which had hit Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, is weakening after making landfall on the Gujarat coast. Meanwhile, around eight fishermen are stranded in two boats in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat's Veraval. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with post-guard and local authorities are carrying out a rescue operation to save these fishermen. A Navy team has also been called to the spot to carry out rescue operation.

Amid intense rainfall and strong winds, Republic media network has learned that despite warning signals from IMD, few fishermen had ventured into the sea to save their boats that had drifted into the sea. In fact, a total of three boats were stuck, out of which one capsized; the fishermen on the boat have already been shifted. The rescue team has embarked on double-engine boats with few other fishermen to bring back the stranded fishermen. The officials are currently monitoring the situation from the site to ensure no life or property is lost.

One of the police officials informed that all the eight people are safe and efforts to bring them back are taking place.

"To save a boat that had drifted into the sea, another boat had gone and the third one also went for the same. All three were stranded. We all (NDRF, ICG, local authorities, and police) are in perfect coordination and we will try to save them," added police official.

'Extremely' severe cyclone Tauktae

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned fishermen to not venture into fishing helmets till May 18 owing to the threat of Cyclone Tauktae. Reportedly, four people lost their lives and major destruction was seen in Gujarat. The IMD has also informed that a 'very severe cyclonic storm' will weaken into a cyclonic storm and make an impact in North and Northeast parts of India. Earlier, severe consequences were witnessed in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa with at least 18 casualties reported from three states.

Electricity supply was disturbed in several parts including Amreli, Gir-Somnath, and Diu as winds flattened poles. With a wind speed of 110-120km/hr gusting to 130 km /hr, the storm is said to continue the heavy rainfall through southern Gujarat.