Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF Team Conducts Rescue Operation In Mumbai After Intense Rainfall

With swift action from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, rescue operations were conducted as effects of Cyclone Tauktae were seen in Mumbai. The NDRF team cleared the road of fallen trees and branches in Dahisar area of Mumbai as heavy rain and strong winds lashed on the city. Considering the post-cyclone disaster in the city, three NDRF team were deployed which cleared the road blockage on time.

A severe effect was seen in Maharashtra as the cyclone Tauktae made its way to Gujarat.

Maharashtra | NDRF team clears the road of fallen trees and branches in Dahisar area of Mumbai#CycloneTautkae pic.twitter.com/XaSCKZexzu — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The rescue operation is currently underway as 12 casualties have already been reported. More than 15 people have been injured due to the natural calamity. With a speed of over 100 km per hour, rain and wind raged through coastal areas, disrupting trees and electricity poles. The Coast Guard along with the Navy has reportedly rescued 60 men as cyclone unleashed the capital city. Parts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Sindhudurg district witnessed dangerous consequences.

Cyclone Tauktae

Apart from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat were hit with serious effects of the cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned about severe rainfall with strong winds earlier as deep depression had developed over the Lakshwadeep in the Arabian which further intensified to cyclonic storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also chaired a meeting on Saturday to monitor the preparations. NDRF team had earmarked at least 100 teams to ensure rescue operations. The fishermen from the coastal regions of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra were also asked not to conduct any operations for the time being, and people residing in the nearby areas were taken to a safer location.

Kerala started witnessing the downpour on Saturday and severe effects were seen in coastal areas. IMD had issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts of the state. At least seven casualties were also reported from the state. Meanwhile, eight people lost their lives in Karnataka as heavy rain gushed into the coastal areas. Two casualties were reported from Goa as well. On Monday night, the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat with wind speed of 155-165 kilometers per hour.