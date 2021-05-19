Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Affected Areas In Gujarat & Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday landed in Gujarat to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts that have been strongly-hit by Cyclone Tauktae. He was reieceved by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport. "He will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae," Rupani tweeted.

Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji landed in Bhavnagar. He will conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts hit by #CycloneTauktae. pic.twitter.com/VcBk6lwbau — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 19, 2021

During his aerial survey, PM Modi reviewed the situation and the damage in the affected areas of Gujarat and Diu and was briefed by the officials regarding the same. Damage to areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva was also reviewed by the PM. Sources also suggest that PM Modi and top officials will conduct a review meeting at Ahmedabad after his aerial survey.

Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/wGgM6sl8Ln — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae Update

Hurting through the western belt of India and crossing Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, Cyclone Tauktae left its strong mark in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday and Tuesday. In Gujarat, Cyclone Tauktae made a landfall where it weakened into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm. However, it still left behind a trail of destruction causing heavy rainfall and flooding which left at least 4 people dead.

In the UT of Daman & Diu, the road between Somnath and Diu was blocked at several places and had to be cleared by the Indian Army for movement of vehicular traffic.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan, on Tuesday, informed that the 'worst is over' and Cyclone Tauktae will "become a depression" by the end of Tuesday.

The cyclone is now expected to move towards North India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and wind due to the storm in different parts of Punjab and Haryana. The change in weather will be witnessed in Punjab and Haryana between May 19-20.