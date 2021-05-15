Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi To Hold Meeting With NDMA To Review Preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting to review preparations against the upcoming Cyclone Tauktae on Saturday. Top officers across the Government along with the officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) are expected to participate in the meeting headed by PM Modi.

According to the IMD, the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm on May 17 and is likely to make landfall in the next 12 hours. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-deployed 24 teams on the ground in the states of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and 29 teams are on standby in these states in anticipation of the storm. Teams have also reached Odisha in preparation for emergency relief work.

Odisha: 5 NDRF team from 3rd battalion Munduli, Bhubaneswar proceeding to Gujarat for any emergency relief works in wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Visuals from Bhubaneswar Airport. pic.twitter.com/bcSOv8WsFn — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae route

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a red alert has been issued in the districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep which is expecting heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued day-wise elaborate details of the condition of the seas from May 13 to May 17, suspending fishing on the state's coast till further notice.

The IMD has also predicted heavy showers for Gujarat from May 17, which are likely to escalate over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and 19. Tamil Nadu is also expected to face the cyclonic disturbance till May 16. Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected in Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra on May 17-18 and a similar alarm has been rung for Pune.

"Till last evening it was deep depression, now it has become cyclone and by today afternoon it may intensify into severe cyclone, and by tomorrow very severe cyclone. For next 24 hours we expect moderate or heavy rainfall to continue over Kerala but now the impact will be seen in coastal district of Karnataka, Goa, between Durg Ratnagiri and nearby areas with Mangalore, Karwar, all these areas will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," informed Vice president Meteorology And climate Change, Mahesh Palawat.