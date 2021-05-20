Cyclone Tauktae: Rajnath Singh Hails 3 Services & Indian Coast Guard For Rescue Operations

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard for the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations in the areas that were affected by Cyclone Tauktae. He praised the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard for saving the lives of people stranded at sea. He hailed the Indian Army for deploying its columns in affected areas and the Indian Air Force for transporting personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Taking to Twitter, Raksha Mantri shared a video and stated, “Despite the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions of very harsh sea and cyclonic winds the Indian Navy along with the Indian Coast Guard rose to the occasion and brought succour to the people during Cyclone Tauktae”.

Despite the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions of very harsh sea and cyclonic winds the @indiannavy alongwith @IndiaCoastGuard rose to the occasion and brought succour to the people during #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/AtH21oCyXd — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 20, 2021

As the SAR operations are underway, Rajnath Singh is in constant touch with Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Shri K Natarajan who are briefing him on a regular basis. On Monday, the Defence Minister directed the Armed Forces during a review meeting to extend all sort of possible assistance to the civil administration.

At present, the Indian Naval ships and aircraft are engaged in SAR operations to locate the Accommodation Barge P-305 which sank on May 17. The Indian Navy (IN) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have deployed their sea and air assets. ver the past few days, more than 600 people from four barges off the Mumbai coast has been rescued.

Indian Navy deployed

INS Kochi, Kolkata, Beas, Betwa, Teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak, ALH and Seaking helicopters are involved in the SAR operations. INS Talwar has also been diverted to provide assistance in relief and rescue operations. As per latest update on the rescue operations, 188 survivors (incl 2 of ex tug Varaprada) & 49 mortal remains of crew of P305 have been recovered so far.

Indian Coast Guard ships

Indian Coast Guard ships that were deployed included Badhriya, Jesus, Milad, Christ Bhavan, Pariyanayaki and Novas Ark off the coasts Kerala, Goa and Lakshadweep. ICGS Samrat, two ICG helicopters from Daman

Indian Air Force

C-130J and An-32 aircraft were deployed to transport nearly 400 personnel of NDRF and 60 tonnes of equipment to Ahmedabad. The Army was also involved in clearing roads and providing food and shelter to the needy.

Cyclone Tauktae

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday. 45 people have lost their lives and 11 in Maharashtra. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter- @indiannavy)