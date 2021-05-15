Cyclone Tauktae: Skymet VP Speaks To Republic; Urges To Not Venture Into Sea For 2-3 Days

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation arising due to Cyclone Tauktae, Skymet VP Mahesh Palawat exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network on Saturday. Mahesh Palawat said, "Actually, it was a deep depression yesterday, however, by yesterday night, it turned into Cyclone Tauktae. Today afternoon, the cyclone has intensified further and by tomorrow morning, it may turn into a severe cyclone."

Cyclone Tauktae: Skymet VP speaks to Republic TV

While stating that parts of Lakshadweep and Kerala have already received heavy rainfall due to this cyclone, Palawat said that this cyclone is heading in a Northerly direction with a speed of about 8 to10 km/ hour. He said that the rain activities are expected to continue in Kerala for another 24 hours.

The Skymet VP said, "There may be heavy to extremely heavy rains at the coastal parts of Karnataka and Goa. Thereafter the intensity of the rain will increase in Konkan, Tarnagiri, Raigarh, Pune as well as Mumbai."

As Kerala continues to receive heavy rainfall, Mahesh Palawat said that the next 24 hours will be very crucial for Kerala. Informing that parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will also be affected by the cyclone, he said that the current wind speech, which is 60-70 km/ hour can also attain the speed of 80 km/ hour. Remarking that the heavy rain showers and wind have the capacity to damage life and property, the Skymet VP advised people to not venture into the sea for the next 2-3 days.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on cyclone preparedness

As states geared up for the landfall of Cyclone Tauktae, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness and directed senior officials to ensure all possible measures were taken to safely evacuate people'. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as the island of Lakshadweep are preparing for the landfall of 'severe cyclonic storm-Tauktae' which is expected to cause flash floods and landslides.

In the high-level meeting, PM Modi directed officials to ensure the maintenance of essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water. PM Modi also emphasised on special preparedness required for COVID management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain and power back up and storage of essential medicines in vulnerable locations which can be affected by Cyclone Tauktae.

Reviewed preparedness on Cyclone Tauktae including ensuring essential supplies, continuing the COVID-19 fight and more. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. https://t.co/u5TShCdeC1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

As per ANI, the Cabinet secretary was in constant touch with Chief Secretaries of coastal states & Central Ministries and agencies and the same was informed to PM Modi during the meeting. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reportedly constantly monitoring the situation and is in touch with the states and UTs.

Cyclone Tauktae

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday about Cyclone Tauktae, saying that a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has intensified into a deep depression and is expected to make landfall between May 17 and May 18. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka will all be affected by the cyclone. In preparation for the storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-deployed 24 teams on the ground in Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, as well as 29 teams on standby in these states. Teams have also arrived in Odisha to begin emergency relief efforts.

The Indian Air Force on Saturday began with the preparations to cater to unforeseen circumstances and has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on Operational Readiness in peninsular India. It is pertinent to mention here that till now, the IAF has airlifted 127 personnel and 11 tonnes of cargo from Bhatinda to Jamnagar by its IL-76 aircraft and a C-130 aircraft has airlifted 25 personnel and 12.3 tonnes cargo from Bhatinda to Rajkot. Moreover, two C-130 aircraft have airlifted 126 personnel and 14 tonnes of cargo from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar. Besides, the IAF is also majorly involved in COVID relief.

It is pertinent to mention here that in parts of Karnataka and Kerala, the effects of the storm are already being seen. In the Alappuzha district, many trees and electric poles have been uprooted by the heavy winds while in Ernakulam, many houses have been inundated due to high tide. In the Ullal district of Karnataka also some houses have collapsed.

(Image: PTI-Representative, Republicworld.com)