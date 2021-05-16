Cyclone Tauktae To Cause Extremely Heavy Rain, 3 Metre High Tides In South Gujarat: IMD DG

Cyclonic storm Tauktae has intensified rapidly in the past 12 hours, developing into a very severe cyclonic storm, causing heavy damage to the coastal districts of Goa as it heads towards Gujarat with a speed of 135 to 145 km per hour said the Director-General of the Indian Meteorological Department Mrityunjay Mohapatra.

“With a gusting wind speed of 160 per hour, Tauktae is currently located 120 km northwest of Goa. It is expected to move northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast, hitting Porbandar and Mahua during early hours of May 18 with a wind speed of 150-160 gusting to 180 km per hour,” the IMD official told Republic TV.

This wind speed can cause large-scale damage such as uprooting big trees, uprooting electric poles, damaging kuchha, pukka roads and houses due to the heavy downpour, the DG said. It can also impact aviation operations, airport operations in the area, as well as railway and roadway traffic. The storm can also have an impact on the industries and ports on the coastal belts.

“The cyclonic storm will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat which can lead to flooding in low lying areas. It will be supported by tidal waves which we are expecting 3 metres above the astronomical tide. This simultaneous multi-hazardous situation has the potential to cause large-scale damage in South Gujarat,” Mohapatra said.

In addition to this, the cyclone is now very close to Maharashtra and Goa coast, resulting in heavy to very heavy rains in south Goa, he added.

Cyclonic storm wreaks havoc in Goa

Cyclone Tauktae, which passed through Goa on Sunday before moving towards Maharashtra, inflicted heavy damage to the state and claimed two lives, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. So far, Cyclone Tauktae has killed eight people - four from Karnataka, two each from Kerala and Goa.