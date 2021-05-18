Cyclone Tauktae: 'Worst Is Over', Says NDRF Chief As Storm Weakens Into Depression

In a much-needed relief, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan, on Tuesday informed that the 'worst is over' and Cyclone Tauktae will "become a depression" by today evening. As severe effects were witnessed in several parts of India including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat, this surely comes as a major sigh of relief to the authorities that are currently conducting rescue operations in affected areas. The cyclone left a major impact as more than 18 deaths have been reported from across India till now.

The NDRF chief further added that by the time cyclone reaches Gujarat coast by evening it will become a depression.

"The cyclone has weakened into a cyclonic storm level and probably in another couple of hours it will become a cyclonic system which is a much lower category. By the time it reaches Gujarat coast in the late evening, it would have become a depression...The worst is over," said SN Pradhan.

India's capability against the disaster

Praising India's efforts against the natural calamity, NDRF Chief Pradhan further added that even though electricity was disrupted in several parts, it was brought back within hours. As this calamity occurred with the already existing crisis of COVID-19, Chief SN Pradhan highlighted that rescue operation troops were vaccinated with both doses. Hoping that the team will come back unaffected by the virus, Pradhan mentioned that special suits, paramedics, doctors and attendants were also accompanied the rescue operation team.

He also underlined the importance of clearing roads for better communication.

"Initially there were reports in the morning of hundreds of villages losing electricity but within an hour the electricity has been restored. These are good signs of the disaster response capabilities of India and the states. It will take some more time to complete the restoration," mentioned NDRF Chief SN Pradhan.

Cyclone Tauktae

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sent the warning signs of the cyclone with strict orders for fishermen not to conduct any operations till the cyclone completely settles down. High-level meetings were also conducted and complete preparations were executed. The IMD earlier informed that light or moderate rainfall is predicted in North and Northeast parts after Gujarat.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)