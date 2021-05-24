Cyclone Yaas: 99 NDRF Teams Sent To 4 States And Andaman And Nicobar Islands

In response to Cyclone Yaas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has committed 99 teams from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. Pradhan tweeted, "#CycloneYaas Update24/5/21 @NDRFHQ commits 99 tms Across 5States/UT 52 tms (22+30 more)-Odisha 35 tms (25+10more) WBengal Rest across AP/TN/A&N."

99 NDRF teams gear up for Cyclone Yaas

In the state of Odisha alone, 18 NDRF teams have been deployed. Balasore has seven squads, Bhadrak has four, Kendrapada has three, Jajpur has two, and Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj each have one. According to the NDRF, four teams have been retained as reserves.

66 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 177 fire services teams have been deployed in areas that are likely to be impacted by the cyclone, according to the Odisha government. 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been airlifted across the region, with 26 helicopters on standby for immediate deployment, as part of the Armed Forces' plans to mitigate the impact of the expected disaster. The Army has eight flood relief columns and three Engineer Task Forces ready for immediate deployment if the civil administration needs them and the Armed Forces are in close contact with the affected states' civil administrations.

Cyclone Yaas update

Pradhan on Sunday, May 23, said, "My advice to all DMs would be to go for extra evacuation even in places identified as mildly vulnerable. Please remember, timely evacuation is a lifesaver. I believe the culture of overpreparing has to come to India now."

Cyclonic Yaas is expected to cross the coast between Paradeep and Sagar island on May 26, according to Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD in Bhubaneswar. Das noted, "Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to cross the coast b/w Paradeep and Sagar island on 26 May. Windspeed will be around 150-160kmph & gusting up to 180kmph in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak during landfall process."

According to IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the cyclone is very likely to intensify into a very strong cyclonic storm and will cross the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha on the evening of May 26.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI