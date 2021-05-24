Cyclone Yaas Alert: Andhra Pradesh Govt Directs Officials To Take Precautionary Measures

As soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alert for a very severe cyclonic storm, the Andhra Pradesh government directed state officials to take necessary measures ahead of the natural calamity. The cyclone is predicted to make a major impact on Odisha-West Bengal along with Andhra Pradesh and Andaman Nicobar region. Home Minister Amit Shah has also called for a meeting with leaders of all the targeted states.

The Andhra Government has particularly alerted the officials amid COVID-19 spread in the state.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh has instructed the collectors of all districts to take necessary measures to face any situation due to cyclone Yaas, particularly to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other health risks. State revenue principal secretary Usha Rani has written a letter to collectors of all districts in this regard", mentioned an official release accessed by ANI.

The state official also followed the instructions generated by the Central Government and noted that the COVID-19 spread need to be prevented in cyclone dedicated camps or shelter homes. The district collectors are instructed to follow the measures immediately by the Principal Secretary.

Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting

To ensure major destruction can be avoided the Central Government has swung into action. Home Minister Amit Shah called a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar via video conferencing on Monday. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussions with Amit Shah regarding the cyclone alert. In the meeting called by Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee will not be participating due to other commitments and instead, WB Chief Secretary will participate.

Cyclone Yaas

The official weather department of the country has warned of severe cyclon as deep depression has intensified on Bay of Bengal. The Cyclone is expected to hit coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 but rainfall can be expected from Tuesday. Fishermen operating along the eastern coast have been specifically asked to return to shore while Navy, IAF, ICG, and NDRF teams have made preparations, and teams are deployed to targeted states.

(Inputs from ANI)