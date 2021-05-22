Cyclone Yaas Alert: IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rainfall On May 26 For West Bengal & Odisha

After Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Cyclone 'Yaas' which is expected to make landfall on the states of Odisha and West Bengal on the morning of May 26. Low pressure is likely to form on the North Andaman Sea which is predicted to intensify into cyclone Yaas. Apart from West Bengal and Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar are also on high alert.

Kolkata Metrological Department head, Dr. Sanjib Bandyopadhyay informed that rainfall is predicted to start from 25th May.

"It would continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near Odisha, West Bengal coast around 26th May morning. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places, likely to commence at coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal from 25th May," added Dr. Sanjib Bandyopadhyay.

According to the IMD's official statement, a cyclonic circulation is forming on the Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal.

♦ A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea around 22nd May, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2021

Fisherman warning

Fishermen conducting operations at fishing hamlets of the coastal regions are directed not to venture into the sea from May 21 to 26.

♦ Fishermen Warning: The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal & south Andaman Sea from 21 May onwards, into central Bay of Bengal from 23– 25 May and into north Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from 24 – 26 May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2021

Following this, fishermen in deep sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23. Fresh warnings were also issued for fishermen working at the coastal regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, and Karnataka ahead of the Cyclone Tauktae and despite the warnings, few fishermen were stranded on their boats in Gujarat as heavy rainfall along with high wind speed were witnessed. As the IMD sounded the cyclonic warning, forces started with their preventive measures. The Indian Coast Guard ships at Andaman and Nicobar informed about the weather warning to Marinos and fishermen and urged them to return to shore so that no casualties are reported.

Ramped up preparations

The Centre has also asked all the targeted states to make sure all the health departments are equipped with essential supplies amid pandemic. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reviewed the preparedness as cyclone warnings were issued. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also swung into action with deployment of one C-17, three C-130s, and two An-32s for transportation of NDRF personnel from Jamnagar to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

After cyclone Amphan lashed on West Bengal and Odisha last year, the states are now bracing for Yaas.