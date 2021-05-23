Cyclone Yaas: Armed Forces Prepare To Alleviate Impact, Provide Assistance To Citizens

As the country gears up to witness the second cyclone within a month, the Armed Forces have commenced preparations to alleviate the impact of the upcoming Cyclone Yaas, save lives and provide assistance to fellow citizens. The Armed Forces are in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states. Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army have already started positioning their rescue teams in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously predicted that cyclonic storm Yaas would reach the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 and that both states would see heavy rain from May 22 to 26.

Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 70 tonnes of load from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 Transport Aircraft, as of May 23, 2021.

Sixteen transport aircraft and 26 helicopters are on standby for immediate deployment.

75 NDRF teams are ready and 59 teams have already been deployed.

#CycloneYaas



Airlift of 21T of #HADR eqpt & 334 personnel of @NDRFHQ by 5xC-130 aircraft from Patna & Varanasi to Kolkata and Arakkonam to Port Blair is currently underway. #IAF has airlifted 606 personnel and 57T load of NDRF since 21 May, to mitigate the cyclone effect. pic.twitter.com/CrhmhJAwX3 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 23, 2021

Indian Navy

Indian Navy, fresh from Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and rescue operations on the Western Coast, has moved 10 HADR pallets to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, while five HADR pallets are ready at Port Blair.

Eight ships of Eastern Naval Command and Andaman and Nicobar Command have been embarked with HADR Bricks to provide succour to the people likely to be impacted.

Four diving and 10 flood relief columns have been pre-positioned at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chilika for rendering assistance to civil administration at short notice.

Seven flood relief teams and two diving teams are ready at different locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deal with any eventuality.

Naval Aircraft and helicopters in Vishakhapatnam and Port Blair are on operational readiness to undertake search and rescue missions.

#IndianNaval readies Ships & Aircraft standby for Rescue & Relief Ops as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal & like to intensify as #YaasCyclone. 8 flood relief teams & 4 diving teams from #ENC are prepositioned at Odisha & West Bengal to augment the existing resources pic.twitter.com/r8eeG8GaWg — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) May 22, 2021

Indian Army

Two columns and Two Engineer Task Forces in Odisha and Eight Columns.

One Engineer Task Force in West Bengal is ready and on standby for Rescue & Relief Operations.

Eight flood relief columns and three Engineer Task Forces of the Indian Army are ready for immediate deployment on requisition by the civil administration.

Teams are aware of the need to keep the road & rail links open to ensure an uninterrupted supply of life-saving oxygen & drugs required for treatment at COVID-19 hospitals.

#CycloneYaas



Two columns and Two Engineer Task Forces in #Odisha and Eight Columns and One Engineer Task Force in #WestBengal are ready and on standby for Rescue & Relief Operations.#IndianArmy#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/0vFCbq1gDU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 22, 2021

Cyclone Yaas

On Saturday, the IMD confirmed that the cyclonic storm was moving swiftly in the northwest direction and will transform into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. The body has issued a warning for West Bengal and Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar are also expected to face the effects of Cyclone Yaas.

"Low-pressure area has formed over east-central BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," as per IMD's update.

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/DakiLqpw0f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI)