Cyclone Yaas: Armed Forces Prepare To Alleviate Impact, Provide Assistance To Citizens

As the country gears up to witness the second cyclone within a month, the Armed Forces have commenced preparations to alleviate the impact of the upcoming Cyclone Yaas, save lives and provide assistance to fellow citizens. The Armed Forces are in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states. Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army have already started positioning their rescue teams in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously predicted that cyclonic storm Yaas would reach the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 and that both states would see heavy rain from May 22 to 26.
Airlift of 21T of #HADR eqpt & 334 personnel of @NDRFHQ by 5xC-130 aircraft from Patna & Varanasi to Kolkata and Arakkonam to Port Blair is currently underway. #IAF has airlifted 606 personnel and 57T load of NDRF since 21 May, to mitigate the cyclone effect. pic.twitter.com/CrhmhJAwX3
Two columns and Two Engineer Task Forces in #Odisha and Eight Columns and One Engineer Task Force in #WestBengal are ready and on standby for Rescue & Relief Operations.#IndianArmy#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/0vFCbq1gDU
On Saturday, the IMD confirmed that the cyclonic storm was moving swiftly in the northwest direction and will transform into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. The body has issued a warning for West Bengal and Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar are also expected to face the effects of Cyclone Yaas.
"Low-pressure area has formed over east-central BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," as per IMD's update.
Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/DakiLqpw0f— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2021
