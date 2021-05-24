Cyclone Yaas: CM Mamata To Skip Meet With HM Shah Reviewing Preparation Ahead Of Landfall

West Bengal Chief Minister has refused to attend the meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah to review preparations ahead of the severe Cyclone- 'Yaas'. The CM has cited some prior engagements and instead of her, WB Chief Secretary will participate in the crucial discussion. On Monday morning, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah called a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar via video conferencing to ensure states are prepared ahead of the natural calamity. The IMD has warned that 'very severe cyclonic storm' could be expected in next couple of days.

In the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted the formation of a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'.

Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ and about 600 km of Port Blair. To intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/HfREdsMtOL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

The meeting announcement between Home Minister and Chief Minister came a day after PM Modi held discussions with Amit Shah.

Preparations ahead of the cyclone

The Government ministry has informed that four diving and 10 flood relief columns of the Indian Navy with disaster relief (HADR) and rescue operations have been moved 10 HADR pallets to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, while five HADR pallets are ready at Port Blair. The defence ministry has deployed seven flood relief teams and two diving teams are ready at different locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deal with any eventuality. Moreover, the Indian Air Force has airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force personnel and 70 tonnes of load from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna, and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Port Blair.

Cyclone Yaas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday morning, alerted about the deep depression intensifying on the Bay of Bengal ahead of the Cyclone Yaas landfall. After Tauktae, India is bracing itself for another heavy rainfall along with strong wins, "Cyclone Yaas' which is expected to make landfall from May 26 in West Bengal, Odisha, and other Eastern Coast part of the country. The Eastern Railway has cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 as soon as preparations started taking place. The IMD confirmed the cyclonic storm last week and since then targetted states and the union government are ramping up steps to avoid any casualty. This will be the second severe cyclone of this year after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Western coast of the country earlier.