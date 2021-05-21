Cyclone Yaas: Coast Guard Warns Fishermen, Mariners; NDRF Begins To Gear Teams Up

After Tauktae, another cyclone is on its way, and is expected to hit the north Bay of Bengal, near West Bengal and Odisha coast by May 26. As per the predictions of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneshwar, a low-pressure area is likely to form at the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal adjoining the Andaman Sea around May 22 and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and reach the north Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal Coast by May 26 morning.

Once the system concentrates into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Yaas’, as per the naming guidelines set by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Measures for likely Cyclone Yaas continues

The Centre and the state government, with the help of the forces, have started preparing for the likely cyclone. The Indian Coastal Guard, as part of the pre-emptive measures, has placed ships and aircraft, which on the East coast relayed weather warning to mariners & fishermen at sea. A video of the same was shared on their official Twitter handle with the caption, "Pre-emptive measures for likely Cyclone Yaas continues."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday begun positioning its teams in West Bengal and Odisha. Taking to Twitter, NDRF Director General S N Pradhan asserted that the force has decided to "airlift" West Bengal and Odisha-based teams of the force in view of Cyclone Yaas and its "possible impact" in the coastal districts of the two states. The exact number of NDRF teams to be earmarked for the latest cyclone will be decided as per inputs received from the India Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Tauktae

This will be the second Cyclone to hit India in a span of two weeks, the first one being Cyclone Tauktae. One of the strongest cyclones to hit the west coast of India, Tauktae originated from a tropical disturbance, which was first monitored on May 13, and this disturbance drifted eastward and organized into a deep depression, which took a northward turn, continuing to gradually intensify, and the system strengthened into a cyclonic storm. It continued intensifying into May 15, reaching severe cyclonic storm status later that day, and began to parallel the coast of the Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, before rapidly intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm, early on May 16.

Early on May 17, Tauktae intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, reaching its peak intensity soon. Later that same day, Tauktae underwent an eyewall replacement cycle and weakened, before restrengthening as it neared the coast of Gujarat, making landfall soon thereafter. After making landfall, Tauktae gradually weakened as it turned northeastward, moving further inland. On May 19, Tauktae weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.

