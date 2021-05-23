Cyclone Yaas: Delhi-Odisha Trains Temporarily Suspended From May 24-May 26; See Full List

In view of the approaching Cyclone Yaas, the Northern Railway has temporarily suspended over a dozen trains from the National Capital to Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha. Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26.

Following trains have been cancelled as per the Northern Railway,

The Puri-New Delhi Special has been cancelled on May 24, 25, and 26 and the New Delhi Puri special on May 23, 24, and 25.

has been cancelled on May 24, 25, and 26 and the New Delhi Puri special on May 23, 24, and 25. The Anand Vihar Terminal- Bhubneshwar Special has been cancelled on May 24.

has been cancelled on May 24. The Anand Vihar-Puri Special has been cancelled on May 24 and 26 while the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 26 and 27.

has been cancelled on May 24 and 26 while the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 26 and 27. The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Special has been cancelled on May 25 and the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special on May 26.

has been cancelled on May 25 and the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar special on May 26. The New Delhi-Bhubneshwar Special has been cancelled on May 24 and the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 25. The Anand Vihar-Puri special will not run on May 25.

has been cancelled on May 24 and the Puri-Anand Vihar special has been cancelled on May 25. The Anand Vihar-Puri special will not run on May 25. The Puri-Yognagri Rishikesh Special will not run May 25, 26 and 27, while the Yognagri Rishikesh-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24, 25 and 26.

will not run May 25, 26 and 27, while the Yognagri Rishikesh-Puri special has been cancelled on May 24, 25 and 26. The Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Special and the Bhubneshwar- Anand Vihar Special have been cancelled on May 26.

Southern Railway

Separately, Southern Railway has also temporarily cancelled train services owing to Cyclone Yaas.

Temporary cancellation of train services in view of #YaasCyclone pic.twitter.com/ZGdLMH6ixJ — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 22, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24.

"A Low-pressure area has formed over east-central Bay of Bengal today (22nd May). It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in its latest update on Saturday.

As per the weather department, the storm would continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further and reach the North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal adjoining North Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the morning of May 26.