Cyclone Yaas: Delhi-Odisha Trains Temporarily Suspended From May 24-May 26; See Full List

Quick links:
In view of the approaching Cyclone Yaas, the Northern Railway has temporarily suspended over a dozen trains from the National Capital to Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha. Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26.
Following trains have been cancelled as per the Northern Railway,
Separately, Southern Railway has also temporarily cancelled train services owing to Cyclone Yaas.
Temporary cancellation of train services in view of #YaasCyclone pic.twitter.com/ZGdLMH6ixJ— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 22, 2021
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24.
"A Low-pressure area has formed over east-central Bay of Bengal today (22nd May). It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in its latest update on Saturday.
As per the weather department, the storm would continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further and reach the North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal adjoining North Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the morning of May 26.