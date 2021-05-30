Cyclone Yaas: Dharmendra Pradhan Conducts Aerial Survey Of Affected Districts In Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of districts affected due to cyclone Yaas in Odisha. He was also present with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days ago during his aerial survey in the state. Pradhan on May 24 had also convened a meeting with senior management of all the central PSUs and central agencies operating in Odisha and informed that ways to assist the Odisha government in mitigating the impact of the cyclone were explored.

Pradhan said, "Today I have come here to understand the pain of the people. It's been 5 days, there's still water everywhere and people are not being able to commute over the streets. It is our priority to make sure that no one is starving and everyone gets an adequate meal. We need to make sure that the financial aid sent by our PM in the state is distributed equally among the affected people."

PM Modi met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other state government officials on Friday, May 28 to examine the effect of Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclone Yaas aftermath

The severe cyclonic storm, Yaas that made landfall on May 26 over south Balasore, Odisha has ravaged the entire place along with its border areas. The storm has put the states of Odisha and West Bengal in great distress. Three persons have lost their lives, and the Baitarani river in Odisha has crossed the danger level to flood Anandpur and Akhuapada. In West Bengal, three lakh houses and 134 embankments were damaged.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 46 teams in each state to rescue over 1000 people and remove more than 2,500 trees and electrical poles. The state administration of West Bengal evacuated 15 lakh people and Odisha state authorities evacuated around 5.8 lakh people prior to the landfall of the cyclone.