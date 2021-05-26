Cyclone Yaas: IAF & NDRF Join Rescue Efforts As Storm Hits East Coast From Bay Of Bengal

At the outset of Cyclone Yaas, the Indian Air Force (IAF) geared up preparation ahead of Cyclone Yass which is expected to make landfall soon in parts of Odisha and West Bengal. On Wednesday, the IAF airlifted 102 passengers and 4.5 tonnes of cargo from Arakonnam to Kalaikunda to assist the NDRF. The IAF mentioned an airlift of 41 persons from Lilabari to Panagarh & Durgapur is underway.

In preparation for #CycloneYaas, 12T of #HADR eqpt and 164 pers of @NDRFHQ were airlifted to Kolkata & Kalaikunda from Arakkonam & Lilabari yesterday, by 2xC-130 and 2xAn-32.



Airlift of 4T of load and 41 pers of #NDRF by 2xAn-32 from Lilabari to Panagarh & Durgapur is underway. pic.twitter.com/XDsb9CQXxj — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 26, 2021

The operation was carried out with a C-130 and two An-32 aircraft. Another C-130 airlifted 62 passengers and 6.8 tonnes of cargo from Lilabari to Kolkata. In addition, two IAF An-32 aircraft have been deployed for airlifting 41 passengers and 4 tonnes of cargo from Lilabari to Panagarh.

Cyclone Yaas Landfall

Cyclone Yaas Landfall process started around 9 pm on Wednesday morning between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha and is expected to continue for about three to four hours.

As per India Meteorological Department, it is likely to make landfall around noon. Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Wednesday said that by around 1 pm, the tail of the cyclone is expected to be completely moving to the landmass. People in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand braced themselves waking up to thunderous winds and heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning ahead of Cyclone Yaas.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) through a virtual platform linking the state control room and cyclone dashboard. He also sought the cooperation of people in evacuation while directing the administration to monitor the situation constantly.

Earlier today, CM Patnaik took to his Twitter handle to praise a rescue operation carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Appreciate the quick response from the team of @NDRFHQ and Erasama BDO to rescue 10 people from a capsized boat in the river, during a courageous night time rescue operation. Such bravery is indeed praiseworthy. #OdishaFightsYaas pic.twitter.com/Sjk1Vl6EK9 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 26, 2021

Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas closing in on the Eastern Coast which is likely to cross the between Badrak and Balasore districts on 26 May. INS Chilka at Khurda has stepped up and made all necessary arrangements, to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in close liaison with State Government agencies with the support of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam.

Towards this a 24x7 cyclone monitoring team has been established and is functional from 24 May. Assorted relief material and community kitchen for thousands of people are being made ready for immediate deployment in consultation with state authorities. The Naval Officer-in-Charge(Odisha) Operations Room has been monitoring ships movement along the coast in coordination with authorities at Gopalpur, Paradip and Damara ports. For maintaining constant communication with the Naval and civil authorities, constant liaison is underway from INS Chilka.

Indian Army

To provide immediate support to people in the emerging situation due to Cyclone Yaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison and coordination with Wes Bengal govt have been completed. In addition, rescue and relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response. Meanwhile, in East Midnapore, one rescue column has been launched to rescue 32 civilians who are stuck due to a surge in water levels