Cyclone Yaas: IMD Predicts Low Pressure To Intensify Into 'very Severe Storm' By May 24

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that a low-pressure system developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It will intensify further into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,' according to the IMD, which will pass north-northwestwards, crossing West Bengal and the adjacent north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts on May 26 evening.

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/DakiLqpw0f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2021

Cyclone Yaas to intensify by May 24

The IMD had previously predicted that cyclonic storm Yaas would reach the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 and that both states would see heavy rain from May 22 to 26. Due to the cyclonic storm Yaas, fishermen in West Bengal have been advised not to go out into the sea from May 23 evening onwards, and those who are in the deep sea should return to the coast by May 23 morning.

Cyclone Yaas update

As soon as the IMD issued the cyclonic alert, forces began taking precautionary steps. Marinos and fishermen were notified of the weather alert by Indian Coast Guard ships in Andaman and Nicobar, who urged them to return to shore to avoid any casualties.

IMD tweeted, "Fishermen Warning: The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast & east-central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-24th May; into central Bay of Bengal from 23rd– 25th May and into the north Bay of Bengal."

Amid the pandemic, the Centre has also directed the states to ensure that all the health departments are fully stocked with necessary supplies. As cyclone alerts were released, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the preparedness on Thursday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also swung into operation, deploying one C-17, three C-130s, and two An-32s for NDRF personnel transportation from Jamnagar to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Following the devastating effects of cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha last year, the states are now gearing up for Yaas.

According to the IMD's official statement, a cyclonic circulation is forming on the Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal.

Picture Credit: @Indiametdept/Twitter