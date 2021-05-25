Cyclone Yaas: IMD Says Cyclone To Make Landfall Between Paradip-Sagar Islands On May 26

As the Eastern coast of India is bracing up for cyclone Yaas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the cyclone will make a landfall between Paradip and Sagar Islands around Balasore on May 26 afternoon with 'very Severe' effects. Till Monday night, the cyclone was about 520 km south-southeast of Paradip as per the IMD's forecast. According to the weather department, the cyclone will move north-northwestward before crossing the Islands.

The CS YAAS intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at 1800 UTC of 24th May about 390km SSE of Paradip, likely to move north-northwestwards, to cross between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. pic.twitter.com/1MVR7TNxIz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

On Monday, the IMD requested fishermen in deep sea of north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal to return the coast amid storm surge warning.

Those who are out in the Deep Sea of north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coast. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

The cyclone with possible wind speed gusting to 185 km per hour may have large-scale destruction capacity and is likely to leave a major impact on Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore. Deep depression has intensified on the Bay of Bengal with West Bengal to start experiencing moderate rainfall from today. The states along with Centre have made preparations ahead of the cyclone landfall.

Cyclone Precautions

Several high-level meetings have taken place between officials including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and targetted state leaders. NDRF, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), and Indian Air Force (IAF) has been deployed for services in all the states that might witness severe effects. With cyclone preparations, the teams have also been instructed to make sure COVID-19 essentials are also in place. Calcutta High Court has canceled proceedings for May 26 and 27 while Eastern railways have suspended 25 trains till 29th May to avoid destruction.

Meanwhile, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal Government have also directed all the state officials to be prepared and evacuate vulnerable people to safety locations. Last year, Cyclone Amphan had hit the eastern coast leaving a major effect on West Bengal and Odisha while this year Cyclone Tauktae left a trail of destruction on the Western coast. Now, the country is ready for another natural calamity.

Cyclone Yaas

As soon as the Western coast was overwhelmed with Cyclone Tauktae effects, the IMD had already generated a warning for 'Yaas'. On Saturday, the IMD confirmed that the cyclonic storm was moving swiftly in the northwest direction and will transform into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. The body has issued a warning for West Bengal and Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar are also expected to face the effects of Cyclone Yaas.