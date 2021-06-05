Cyclone Yaas Impact: Central Team Of 7 Members To Review Affected Areas During 3-day Visit

Subsequent to Cyclone Yaas, a seven-member central team will arrive in West Bengal on a three-day visit to make an "on the spot" assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, a senior official informed PTI on Saturday.

“The central team will be divided in two teams and will minutely observe the cyclone affected areas of Midnapore and South 24 parganas. After the three days visit the team will submit a review report to the central government,” informed the official.

"The inter-ministerial team headed by SK Shahi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will take stock of the situation in South 24 Parganas district upon its arrival on Sunday and Purba Medinipur the day after," he said.

The team is expected to complete its assessment in three days and leave for Delhi on June 9 as per the information shared by the officials.

"After reaching Bengal on Sunday morning, the team will head to the affected areas of South 24 Parganas district. There, it will hold a meeting with officials. On Monday, the central team will be visiting Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur, where officials will give a presentation on the damage caused by Yaas," senior official informed.

According to government sources, the inter-ministerial central team is also likely to hold a meeting with officials of the finance department during its three-day visit.

On May 28, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with former WB Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay visited the cyclone-affected areas due to which they could not attend the review meeting of PM Modi. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress government has implemented the 'Duare Tran' (Doorstep Relief) scheme to help the affected people in the State.

Cyclone Yaas impact

Cyclone Yaas struck the coastal belts of Odisha and Bengal on May 26, dumping rain, flooding homes, and leaving behind a trail of destruction. About 106 teams of NDRF were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha. They rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/ poles that obstructed properties and roads. Indian Defence Forces along with coast guards stepped up in rescuing marooned persons too.