Cyclone Yaas: Indian Navy Teams Deployed In West Bengal With Essential Equipment

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Cyclone Yaas to make landfall with very severe effect, the Indian Navy, on Tuesday swung into action with teams deployed in West Bengal. The Indian Naval Ship (INS), Netaji Subhas is spearheading the Indian Naval's Relief Effort at West Bengal in close coordination with the State Government for preparations for Cyclone Yaas, which is scheduled to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal coast on 26 May.

Indian Navy preparations in West Bengal

As part of the preparation, the Navy has already deployed:

Two Navy Diving Teams.

Five Flood Relief Teams, comprising specialised Navy personnel with associated equipment and inflatable boats, have been deployed to West Bengal.

One Diving and two Flood Relief Teams each have been positioned at Digha and Frazerganj on 23 May and 24 May respectively.

One Flood Relief Team has been kept on standby at Diamond Harbour, for redeployment as necessary, at short notice.

These teams are equipped to undertake casualty evacuation of stranded or marooned personal, road blockage, tree cutting operations, and distribution of relief material, as would be required by the local district administration.

Cyclone aftermath preparations

Additionally, the Indian Navy is also positioning Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material for about 500 people at its depot centre at Kolkata, for subsequent distribution if required, in the aftermath of the Cyclone. Four Indian Navy Ships, loaded with HADR material, medical teams, and additional diving teams, would also closely follow the Cyclone and be available for rendering further assistance.

Naval Helicopters from onboard the IN Ships, Medium-Range Maritime Patrol aircraft at Visakhapatnam as well as Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft at Arrakkonam (Tamil Nadu) are also on standby for deployment at short notice in the aftermath of the Cyclone for Casualty evacuation, aerial survey, and airdrop of relief material, based on requests from the State Government, as required.

Moreover, Seven flood relief teams and two diving teams are ready at different locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deal with any eventuality, and Naval Aircraft and helicopters in Vishakhapatnam and Port Blair are also on operational readiness to undertake search and rescue missions.

Cyclone Yaas more severe than Amphan

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister, while addressing a press conference said that Cyclone Yaas will be more severe than Cyclone Amphan that had hit the region last year. More than 100 people had lost their lives due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in West Bengal. The Chief Minister also assured that the state has taken all the precautionary measures and it is prepared to face the calamity.