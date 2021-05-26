Last Updated:

Cyclone Yaas Landfall: IMD Says Storm To Reach Balasore By Noon With Very Severe Effects

According to IMD, Cyclone Yaas will reach Dhamra and Balasore by noon with very severe cyclonic form. Tornado has already made landfall in parts of West Bengal.

As the eastern coast of India was preparing for Cyclone Yaas for more than one week, the 'very severe cyclone' is all set to hit Dhamra and Balasore by Wednesday afternoon, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD also warned that the cyclone is approaching with a wind speed of 130-140 Kmph. The cyclone is predicted to make a huge impact on Odisha and West Bengal coast. 

On Wednesday morning, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Yaas, a tornado had hit West Bengal's North 24 Parganas District and damaged around 80 houses in Naihati and Halisahar due to strong winds. In addition, it was also reported that two people have been killed. Moreover, parts of Odisha and West Bengal have already started witnessing heavy showers and rough seas in Digha in the Purba Medinipur district as Cyclone Yaas nears landfall. Earlier, the weather department had cautioned for cyclone to make landfall on Odisha coast around noon of May 26.

Yaas intensifies into severe cyclonic form 

The targeted states and Central Government have been preparing for the Cyclone for the past several days and relief teams including NDRF, IAF, ICG, and the Indian Navy quickly earmarked themselves on the eastern coast after facing the crisis of Cyclone Tauktae on the Western coast. On Tuesday evening, the IMD cautioned that Cyclone Yaas had intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. The weather department also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Even as the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand aggressively evacuated over 11 lakh people to storm shelters by evening Tuesday.

Airports shut in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar

In view of very severe cyclone- 'Yaas', Kolkata airport issued a statement informing services will remain shut from 8:30 am till 7:45 pm on May 26. Bhubaneshwar's Biju Patnaik International airport too will remain shut from 11 pm Tuesday till 5 am on Thursday. The South Eastern Railways too has canceled several trains to avoid any untoward incident. Both West Bengal and Odisha evacuated nine lakh and 2 lakh people respectively from unsafe locations. State Chief Ministers have informed that the situation is getting monitored 24/7. 

