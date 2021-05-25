Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Cyclone Likely To Make Landfall Near Odisha Port On May 26 Noon

Quick links:
Image Credits: PTI
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the West Bengal government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said the state is targeting to shift at least 10 lakh people to safer places in a bid to avoid any loss of life.
"Cyclone Yaas's impact is going to be much more than Amphan, according to the information we have received so far. This is going to affect at least 20 districts in West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said.
Eight migrant workers went missing after a boat capsized in the Sileru river near the Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border on Tuesday. The Chitrakonda Police station has launched search and rescue operations near the border to recover the people who went missing after the boat collapsed. As per Visakhapatnam SP BV Krishna Rao, one body has been recovered so far. Read more here
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the residents of coastal regions to cooperate with local administration and shift to cyclone shelters. The heads-up is relevant to the anticipation of heavy rainfall as well as landfall on the Odisha-Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country. Addressing the people of the State, CM also asked them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and to continue wearing masks. He established how cooperation from people will strengthen the government's efforts. Read more here
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has directed its rescue teams to ensure that medical oxygen generation plants in Odisha and West Bengal are "working and alive" in case the storm affects the course of functioning. A total of 149 teams for evacuation and rescue operations have been deployed in the states. Out of these, 99 will be deployed on the ground and the remaining 50 will be available at the force's various bases across the country for swift airlift if necessary. NDRF teams even evacuated villagers living in the interiors of Duttapur in West Bengal owing to heavy rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas.
Ahead the predicted May 26 landfall of cyclone Yaas in coastal areas of the Odisha, the state issued a red alert warning for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts, which are likely to be affected with heavy rainfall.
As many as 52 NDRF teams are designated for Odisha followed by 45 teams for West Bengal, which is the highest-ever number of teams deployed in Odisha and West Bengal.
As per IMD, the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ is currently over East-central & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moving northwestwards. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts very close to Chandbali-Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday, by 26th May.
Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands close to the north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.
The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen restraining them from venturing into the central Bay of Bengal till 26th May forenoon and into the north Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts during 25th – 26th May.
At 1130 hrs IST, Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is about 220 km south-southeast of Paradip. To intensify further and cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during 26th noon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. pic.twitter.com/zTtUNddPyl— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2021
Nearly a year after Cyclone Amphaan and days after Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc along the west coast, a brewing cyclone from the Bay of Bengal is expected to hit Balasore coast in Odisha, which is just 240 km from Kolkata, on May 26 at nearly 12 PM. Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall with a thunderous wind speed of 155kmph-165kmph. While Odisha is predicted to be hit directly by Cyclone Yaas, several districts in Bengal including East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia are likely to be severely affected. As per IMD projections, each of the aforementioned districts are likely to be lashed with heavy rains accompanied by very high wind speed.