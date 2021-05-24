Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Govt Relaxes COVID Lockdown Norms In 10 Districts

Ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Yaas, the Odisha government on Monday has decided to relax the lockdown norms in 10 districts of the state, allowing shops to operate between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This decision was taken so that people can go to the shops and buy all the essential goods before the Cyclone reaches the coast of the state. Milk products and food items can be procured in districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Jajpur.

Cyclone Yaas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday morning, alerted about the deep depression intensifying on the Bay of Bengal ahead of the Cyclone Yaas landfall. After Cyclone Tauktae, India is bracing itself for another heavy rainfall along with strong wins, "Cyclone Yaas' which is expected to make landfall from May 26 in West Bengal, Odisha, and other Eastern Coast part of the country. The Eastern Railway has cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 as soon as preparations started taking place. The IMD confirmed the cyclonic storm last week and since then targetted states and the union government are ramping up steps to avoid any casualty. This will be the second severe cyclone of this year after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Western coast of the country earlier.

COVID in Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 6,92,382 on Sunday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 12,852 new cases, despite undergoing lockdown for more than two weeks, a health department official said. The state also registered 28 fresh COVID fatalities, the biggest one-day count, which took the toll to 2,484, he said. Of the new cases, 7,195 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 5,657 detected during contact tracing.