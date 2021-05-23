Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi To Hold Meeting With HM, Top Officials To Review Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas with top Ministers and senior government officials on Sunday. The meeting will feature representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) along with Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil Aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries. Preparations to tackle the cyclonic storm will be discussed in the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Ministers from the Cabinet are also expected to join PM Modi.

Cyclone Yaas update

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday confirmed that the cyclonic storm was moving swiftly in the northwest direction and will transform into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. The body has issued a warning for West Bengal and Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar are also expected to face the effects of Cyclone Yaas.

"Low-pressure area has formed over east-central BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," the Cyclone Yaas update by IMD read.

On the preparation front, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that the state has taken all precautionary measures to deal with the Bengal cyclone. Mamata Banerjee revealed that she had reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Bengal Cyclone and evacuation from coastal and riverine areas had been ordered at the earliest.

"Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return. 24x7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No - 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilised. I request all to stay alert," she said.