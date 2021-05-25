Last Updated:

Cyclone Yaas: Strong Winds To Move North-westwards, Next 12 Hrs Crucial For Odisha, Bengal

India Meteorological Department has been continuously updating Cyclone Yaas's position and latest update states the cyclone is likely to move north-westwards.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Cyclone Yaas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been continuously updating citizens regarding the position of Cyclone Yaas and as per the latest predictions, the Cyclone is likely to move north-westwards. According to the forecast by the weather department, next 12 hours are crucial for eastern coast including states of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar region. On Tuesday morning, the IMD had informed that cyclone will cross Paradip-Sagar Islands On May 26. 

Cyclone Yaas is predicted to make an impact on North Odisha coast on May 26 afternoon, informed IMD. 

According to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, Cyclone Yaas will make a greater impact than Cyclone Amphan which had left West Bengal and Odisha in huge destruction last year. Cyclone Yaas is forecasted to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours. 

All-round preparations by states

Both Odisha and West Bengal have informed that the states are prepared with precautionary measures ahead of the Cyclone landfall. The Central Government has also directed steady measurements with teams of NDRF, IAF, ICG, and Indian Navy. On Monday, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urged citizens to remain cautious and highlighted that cyclone is not new for the state. With over 800 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel in a high state of readiness for Cyclone Yaas, state has also made arrangements for medical assistance in case of injury owing to impending Cyclone Yaas.

Meanwhile, as predicted, West Bengal has already started witnessing rainfall from Tuesday. CM Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, informed that she has reviewed every measure with directions given to officials and fishermen. 

Assistance from Central Government

Apart from the teams deployed by NDRF, IAF, ICG, and IAF, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held high-level meetings to ensure untoward cyclone impact is avoided. Home Minister Amit Shah also took a stock of preparations by states on Monday in a virtual meeting. Moreover, BJP national President J P Nadda, on Monday asked party members from the regions, which are likely to be affected by cyclone Yaas, to start a campaign in coordination with local administrations to evacuate people to safe places and undertake relief work for them.   

