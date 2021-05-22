Cyclone Yaas To Hit Bengal: State Gets Ready To Tackle Cyclone; Mamata Reviews Preparation

As cyclone Tauktae started to dissipate, there is a new cyclone that will arrive in the country in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed Cyclone 'Yaas' is likely to hit the West Bengal and Odisha coast by May 26 and its formation is likely to commence by Saturday, that is May 22. This will be the second Cyclone to hit India in a span of two weeks.

IMD's senior scientist R K Jenamani on Thursday had informed about the new cyclone and said, "The formation of cyclone Yaas will be forming by May 22 in the north of Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move in the northwest direction and will form into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26 and by the evening of May 26, it will hit Odisha and West Bengal coast."

Preparations Ahead Of Cyclone 'Yaas'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held a high-level meeting on Thursday with senior state officials and officials of disaster management authority to review the preparations after the IMD alerted that cyclone Yaas will hit the Bengal coast. The Centre and the state government, with the help of the forces, have started preparing for the new cyclone. The Indian Coastal Guard, as part of the pre-emptive measures, placed ships and aircraft, which on the East coast relayed weather warning to mariners and fishermen at sea.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has begun positioning its teams in West Bengal and Odisha and some of the teams have been dispatched to undertake evacuation, rescue, and restoration work in states affected by Cyclone Tauktae on the western coast are being called back, they said. Due to the COVID-19 spread, these teams have been provided orange-coloured full-bodied personal protection gear that includes a face shield for each rescuer. The NDRF has earlier said that most of its troops deployed for these operations have been vaccinated for coronavirus.

(With Agency Inputs)