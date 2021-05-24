Cyclone Yaas To Make Landfall Near Odisha's Balasore On May 26 With Wind Speed Of 185 Kmph

As per the latest development, Cyclone Yaas is very likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha with a speed of 155 Kmph to 165 Kmph, gusting to 185 Kmph on May 26 around noon, the Met department said on Monday. The deputy director at the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata Sanjib Bandopadhyay said that the system, which lay centred about 620 km south- southeast of Balasore and 610 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will move in a north-northwesterly direction.

"Cyclone Yaas will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 26 early morning. It will cross into the land between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal, close to Balasore," Bandopadhyay said.

At 1130 IST, Cyclone ‘Yaas’ about 520 km south-southeast of Paradip. To intensify further and cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts betweenParadip and Sagar Islands around Balasore, during noon of 26th Mayas a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. pic.twitter.com/Xb9cHYsfyE — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

Landfall near Balasore

Sanjib Bandopadhyay said that Cyclone Yaas will lead to a storm surge on the coasts of Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak in Odisha.

"At the time of landfall near Balasore, wind speed will reach 155 Kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, he said

Bandopadhyay added that the coastal areas of North and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal will experience 90 Kmph to 100 Kmph wind speed, gusting to 120 Kmph.

"Wind speed on May 26 in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly will reach 70 Kmph to 80 Kmph to 90 Kmph. The districts in Gangetic West Bengal will experience wind speed of 55 Kmph to 65 Kmph, gusting to 75 Kmph from May 26 evening to May 27 morning. a storm surge of two to four metres along the coastline of East Midnapore and one to two metres in the South 24 Parganas district," he informed.

Airports Authority's Review meeting over Cyclone Yaas

After facing the devastation of Cyclone Tauktae, the Eastern Coast of India is now bracing for Cyclone Yaas. Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) are closely monitoring the situation with regular review meetings. Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of the preparedness of various airports that may likely be impacted by the cyclone.

Secy, @MoCA_GoI chaired a Review Meeting on #YaasCyclone, attended by #AAI Chairman, Member (Ops), Member (Plg.), senior officers of @Indiametdept, @indiannavy and AAI for preparedness of AAI airports likely to be impacted by the Cyclone. pic.twitter.com/lB8fpwhFfA — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 24, 2021

Due to heavy rain and winds of 20-25 knots gusting up to 35 knots, scheduled civil flight operations at the Port Blair Airport in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands has been suspended for May 24, 2021.

Senior management at AAI, along with IMD, is consistently monitoring the situation at all other airports in Southern and Eastern India. Secretary (Civil Aviation) instructed that all preventive measures be in place at all airports that are likely to be impacted by the Cyclone, to minimize any damage.

Keeping the safety of airport infrastructure, manpower and safe flight operations in mind, airports have been advised to ‘anticipate, plan and protect’ to safeguard the airport infrastructure and civil aviation services.

Flights operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur Airports are likely to be impacted by the Cyclone; Ranchi, Patna, Raipur, Jamshedpur, Bagdogra, Cooch Behar, Vizag and Rajahmundry Airports have been instructed to be on alert in case the cyclonic winds change path.

