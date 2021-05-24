Cyclone Yaas: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Chairs Meeting To Review Preparedness In Odisha

In an attempt to review the preparedness of cyclonic storm Yaas, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday convened a meeting with senior management of all the central PSUs and central agencies operating in Odisha. Taking to his official Twitter, Dharmendra Pradhan informed that ways to assist the Odisha government in mitigating the impact of the cyclone were explored.

1. Convened a meeting with senior management of all the central PSUs and central agencies operating in Odisha to review preparations in view of the severe cyclonic storm approaching Odisha and explore ways to assist the state govt. in mitigating the impact of #CycloneYaas. pic.twitter.com/DBX6qerL5b — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 24, 2021

The Union Minister informed that the meeting was attended by captains of National Aluminium Company Limited(NALCO), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), Steel Authority of India Limited-a Maharatna company, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, National Highways Authority of India, NTPC Ltd, NBCC (INDIA) Ltd, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, Pradip Port Trust and East Coast Railway under Ministry of Railways.

3. I instructed the officials for greater collaborations in mobilising resources, especially in deploying mobile diesel generators and mobile bowsers to provide power backup, uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and medical oxygen in the #CycloneYaas affected areas. pic.twitter.com/VXBA7felxp — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 24, 2021

While stating that he has instructed the officials for greater collaborations in mobilising resources, especially in deploying mobile diesel generators and mobile browsers to provide power back, Pradhan said uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and medical oxygen during Cyclone Yaas will be ensured.

Remarking that he has also urged PSUs and central agencies to be proactive in facilitating relief and rehabilitation to the affected people, Dharmendra Pradhan said, proper assistance will be given in all possible ways, especially in restoring power and telecommunication line for dealing with the cyclone in an effective manner.

Spoke with Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM @Indiametdept to seek real time update on the weather forecast, likelihood of landfall in Odisha and the situation developing along the path of the #CycloneYaas. All central and state agencies are in alert mode for quick response. pic.twitter.com/9f9qMoQ2tC — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 24, 2021

Spoke with DG @NDRFHQ Shri @satyaprad1 regarding Odisha’s preparedness to brace the approaching #CycloneYaas. NDRF is fully geared up to tackle the situation. I offered every assistance to NDRF in executing evacuation drives and speeding up rescue, relief & rehabilitation works. pic.twitter.com/L2GFc7I34Q — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, ahead of Cyclone Yaas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has directed its rescue teams to ensure that the country's major medical oxygen generation plants in Odisha and West Bengal are "working and alive."

Also, S N Pradhan, the NDRF's director-general, said the force has set aside a total of 149 teams for evacuation and rescue operations, of which 99 will be deployed on the ground and the remaining 50 will be available at the force's various bases across the country for fast airlift if necessary.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, through video conferencing on Monday, May 24, to assess their preparedness, as well as that of central ministries and agencies, to deal with the situation arising from Cyclone Yaas. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting yesterday.

Amit Shah reviewed and reiterated to state/UT administrations that all COVID-19 clinics, laboratories, vaccine cold chains, and other medical facilities have sufficient power backup arrangements. He also advised them to ensure sufficient supplies of all necessary medicines and supplies in hospitals, given the likelihood of vehicle disruption.

(Image: PTI, Twitter- @dpradhanbjp)