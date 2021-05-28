Cyclone Yass Update: Depression Weakens To Low-pressure Area Over Bihar, UP & Jharkhand

The remnants of cyclone Yass have degraded into a well-marked low-pressure region over Bihar, adjoining Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It wrote on Twitter, "Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "YAAS") over Bihar & adjoining Jharkhand has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area lay over Bihar adjoining East UP at 0530 hrs IST of today the 28th May 2021."

Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “YASS”

Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “YAAS”) over Bihar & adjoining Jharkhand has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area lay over Bihar adjoining East UP at 0530 hrs IST of today the 28th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/wD9pawJxEn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2021

Earlier, IMD informed that Cyclone Yass moved northwestwards for another hour or so, then recurved northwards, weakened into a depression, and was centred at 1130 hours IST Thursday, May 27, 2021, over central Jharkhand, near latitude 23.2°N and longitude 85.5°E, about 20 km east of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and 95 km southwest of Jamshedpur. During the next 12 hours, the system is quite likely to move almost northwards and deteriorate into a Well Marked Low-pressure region, it added."

The cyclone hit Odisha on Wednesday, May 26, morning and has been ravaging West Bengal and Jharkhand for the past few days. Flooding has been severe in many areas, causing substantial damage.

Prime Minister to visit Bihar, West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Odisha and West Bengal today to evaluate the damage caused by the cyclone that hit the two coastal states. He will first arrive in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, where he will hold a review meeting. Officials said the Prime Minister will then conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas of Balasore and Bhadrak in Odisha, as well as Purba Medinipur in West Bengal. He'll then travel to West Bengal for a review meeting.

PM Modi convened a review meeting in Ahmedabad earlier this week to analyze the situation and devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. PM offered the state of Gujarat a financial aid package worth Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief measures, as well as monetary support to the family of those who died and those who were injured.

Picture Credit: IMD/Twitter