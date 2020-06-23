IMD: Cyclonic Circulation Over Odisha Very Likely To Move Northwestwards

India Meteorological Department said on June 22 that a cyclonic circulation witnessed over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood with a height between 0.9 kilometres and 7.6 kilometres above mean sea. According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation is likely to move northwestwards in the next three days. This development comes just days after cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra earlier this month.

♦ A cyclonic circulation is seen over north interior Odisha & neighbourhood between 0.9 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 3 days. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 22, 2020

Further advance of monsoon

IMD wrote in another tweet, "Due to these features, conditions are likely for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of MP, UP and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chand. And Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Gujarat, MP and UP and some parts of Rajasthan during subs. 48 hours".

"Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely to continue over NE and adjoining east India during next four to five days. Isolated extremely heavy rain is also likely over SHWB and Sikkim on 25th and over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th and 26th June, 2020," IMD tweeted.

Image: PTI