Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy Likely To Intensify Into Severe Cyclone In 6 Hours, Predicts IMD

Cylonic storm 'Biparjoy' is likely to intensify further and move northward within the next 6 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, June 11, adding that the severe storm will move northward with a speed of 5 kmph. The cyclone will reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around the afternoon of June 15, 2023, as a very severe cylonic storm (VSCS), the weather agency forecasted.

IMD has also predicted that the Biparjoy is not likely to hit Gujarat but will pass at a distance of 200 to 300 km from the Porbandar coast. The extremely severe cyclonic storm will cause strong winds and thunderstorms in the state during the next five days.

"Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of June 11, 2023, about 510 km south-southwest of Porbandar. To intensify into an ESCS during the next 6 hours. To reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around the afternoon of June 15, 2023, as a VSCS," IMD tweeted.

The met department further informed, "VSCS BIPARJOY lay centred at 1730 IST today, near latitude 17.1N and longitude 67.3E, about 620 km WSW of Mumbai, 560 km south-southwest of Porbandar, and 870 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and likely reach near the Pakistan coast around the evening of June 15, 2023."

Due to the influence of the VSCS, very rough to high sea conditions are likely to prevail over adjoining areas of the Northeast Arabian Sea between June 11 and June 15. Also, warnings have been issued by the weather agency for the fishermen. IMD has advised them to suspend all fishing operations until June 15

IMD predicts rainfall in Gujarat

In its weather bulletin, IMD has predicted that isolated places in Ahmedabad, Dangs, Navsari, Surat, Valsad, and Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Diu, will receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers during the next five days. While dry weather is very likely to prevail in the remaining districts of the Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch, said IMD, The maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2–4 degrees after 24 hours during the subsequent 4 days, per the Met Department.