Cyclonic System Over Bay Of Bengal To Trigger Intense Rainfall In South Peninsular India

A cyclonic circulation lies over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, extending upto middle tropospheric levels, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD further stated that due to the same, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe on September 8; Coastal Karnataka from 7th to 9th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam & Telangana between 8th and 10th; Gujarat Region on 11th; Madhya Maharashtra between 08th and 11th and over Konkan and Goa between September 9th and 11th, 2022.

Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

Due to the Cyclonic circulation formed over the east-central and southeastern Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the West-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. As a consequence, intense rainfall spell likely to continue over South Peninsular India during the next four days and decrease thereafter.

Moreover, as a result of the formation of the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar islands, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Fishermen warning

Squally winds gusting to 65kmph likely over Southwest and adjoining West-central Arabian sea, along and off Somalia coast, Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea. Similar Squally winds of 50-60kmph gusting to 70kmph likely over East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the seas.

