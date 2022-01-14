Cylinder Blast In Chhindwara Asaram Ashram Kills One & Injures Four In Madhya Pradesh

A huge explosion was reported in the Asaram Ashram of Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, January 14. According to recent updates, one person is reported dead while four others are left injured. Currently, the injured individuals are receiving treatment in the hospital.

In its immediate aftermath, the explosion resulted in mass chaos and the scope of the explosion was evident as it damaged the property and left a big hole in the wall with bricks scattered all around. The police administration team has reached the spot and is currently investigating the accident.

Blast in Asaram Ashram

Additional SP Sanjeev said, "Asaram's ashram in which about 300 children study witnessed a gas explosion. The gas cylinder exploded while cooking, due to which a person who came from Ahmedabad has died. Four women are also injured. At present, the matter is being investigated from all angles".

Darshana, the director of Asaram Ashram, said "There has been a boiler blast in the morning. Due to which 4 women have been injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. He said that the boiler was not working, for which a mechanic was called to fix it. The mechanic was repairing the boiler, during which the explosion took place. Due to which he died".

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath expressed his condolences over the incident and wrote on Twitter, "In Chhindwara, tragic news of one person killed and some injured in a boiler burst at Asaram Gurukul. Condolences to the victim's family and wish God speedy recovery to the injured".

छिन्दवाड़ा में आसाराम गुरुकुल में बायलर फटने की घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत व कुछ लोगों के घायल होने का दुखद समाचार मिला।



पीड़ित परिवार के प्रति शोक संवेदनाएँ और ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना। — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 14, 2022

(Image: @AsaramAshram/Twitter)