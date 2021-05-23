'Cylone Yaas To Hit WB, Odisha At Speed Of 120-130 Km/hr', NDRF Chief Assures Preparedness

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Sunday informed that they have started positioning rescue teams in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of Yaas. The cyclonic storm YAAS will hit with the speed of 120-130 km per hour and assured that NDRF is ready to handle any kind of situation, added NDRF DG. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously predicted that cyclonic storm Yaas would reach the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 and that both states would see heavy rain from May 22 to 26.

"The cyclonic storm Yaas will hit the states at the speed of 120-130 km per hour. NDRF has already deployed it teams and is ready to handle any kind of situation," said SN Pradhan.

NDRF DG Pradhan further informed that the cyclone will land in the northern part of the Bay of Bengal. It could land at East Medinipur, Sundarban areas in West Bengal or Odisha in Bhubaneswar. He also informed about the teams that have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal:

At present, 75 teams are ready and 59 teams have already been deployed. 16 teams are on standby if needed.

Indian Air Force sent various teams to West Bengal and Bhubaneswar

Odisha govt sought 27 NDRF teams, we have sent 22 and 5 from local.

35 NDRF teams sent to West Bengal.

NDRF DG further added that it is very difficult to handle severe cyclone amid the COVID-19 pandemic as team members have to visit the infected areas.

"It is very difficult to handle the severe cyclone, amid COVID-19. Team members have to go to infected areas-- we have arranged Doctors for each team. It will intensify into a very severe Cyclonic Storm from 25 midnight and will move north-northwestwards and will reach North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26," said SN Pradhan.

PM Modi Holds Meeting

On Sunday, In order to review the preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Cyclone Yaas with top Ministers and senior government officials.

PM Narendra Modi attends meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries reviewing preparations against approaching #CycloneYaas

Union HM Amit Shah was also present



Cyclone Yaas

On Saturday, the IMD confirmed that the cyclonic storm was moving swiftly in the northwest direction and will transform into a complete cyclonic storm by May 26. The body has issued a warning for West Bengal and Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar are also expected to face the effects of Cyclone Yaas.

"Low-pressure area has formed over east-central BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening," as per IMD's update.

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening.

